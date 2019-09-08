Latest NewsIndia

Pakistan hell, India heaven for minorities, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Sep 8, 2019, 08:02 am IST
Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday lashed out at Pakistan, saying the neighbour should not bother about the condition of minority community in India. Instead, authorities in in the country should look into the pathetic condition of members of minority community in Pakistan, said Naqvi.

The minister said that while Pakistan was a hell for minority community members, it was a heaven for those residing in India.

“Minorities do not have social, religious and human rights in Pakistan. In India, all minority community members are safe,” said the Union Minister.

