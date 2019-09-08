Sex Racket : Police files complaint against Spa Centre

Delhi Police on Saturday registered a complaint against a spa centre in Delhi’s Madhu Vihar after an alleged sex racket was busted there by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

According to a senior police officer, a case was registered on the complaint of DCW under section 3 of immoral traffic (prevention) act at Madhu Vihar Police Station and investigation has been initiated.

On September 5, DCW chief Swati Maliwal had conducted a surprise inspection at the spa centre in the east Delhi locality.

During the raid, the DCW had found that a sex racket was being operated from the spa in the garb of providing massages, they said.