Teacher arrested for having sex with 15-year-old boy

A former teacher accused of having an affair with a 15-year-old boy also sent naked pictures and video, according to a complaint.

Talia Warner, 23, a health teacher in the US state of Wisconsin, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

According to the criminal complaint, another teacher and several students at Somerset High School, where she taught, alerted district officials about a sexual relationship between Warner and a 15-year-old boy.

When questioned, the boy at first denied anything had happened, but later admitted that the pair had exchanged explicit pictures, messages and videos on Snapchat between October and December last year.

Over the course of several months, Warner is believed to have sent around ten pictures and videos to the boy.