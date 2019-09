Eight persons involved with terror module of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit have been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore, Kashmir Zone Police said on Monday.

A preliminary investigation has been launched in connection to the incident and the individuals are being interrogated.

“Terror module of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit involving 8 individuals arrested in Sopore,” Kashmir Zone Police told to news agency, adding that the investigation is under progress.