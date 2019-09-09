A truck driver gets the highest fine under Motor Vehicle Act

A truck driver has become the single biggest violator of the new amended Motor Vehicles act. The driver has got a fine of Rs.86,000 under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Ashok Jadav, a truck driver in Odisha was fined on September 3 and the photo of the challan has become viral on Saturday evening.

Jadav was fined Rs.865000. He was fines under allowing an unauthorized person to drive (Rs.5000), driving without a license (Rs.5000), overloading with an excess of 18 tonnes ( Rs.56,000), carrying over dimensional projections (Rs.20,000) and general offence (Rs.5000).

Jadav has paid Rs.70,000 after a long negotiation with the officials which lasted five hours. The truck which he drives belongs to BLA Infrastructure Private Limited, a nagaland based company. The truck was loaded with JCB and was going to Talcher town in Chhattisgarh.

Odisha is among the few states which has implemented the amended Motor Vehicles Act. The state has collected Rs.88 lakh as fines in the first four days. It has grossed the highest grosser of penalties in the country.