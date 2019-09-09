BJP leader shot dead in broad daylight 

A BJP leader was shot dead by unknown assailants in the Dhaluana area of district Hapur on Monday morning.Enraged party workers protested at Dhalauna police station demanding immediate arrest of those responsible.

The deceased BJP leader Rakesh Sharma, who was Mandal Adhyaksh, was on way to the school in Chajjupur area of Djaulana where he worked as a peon when some unknown people started shooting at him.

SP of Hapur Yashveer Singh said that Sharma was on the way to his school when car-borne criminals suddenly appeared from the rear and shot him dead. A case has been registered by the family members of the deceased and his body has been sent for postmortem.

The SP said that police have started an investigation and will probe the case from different angles.