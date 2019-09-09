Flydubai bans ‘this device’ on flights

The UAE based airline company ‘Flydubai’ has banned ‘Apple Macbook pro laptops’ on their flights. Passengers will not be allowed to carry Macbook pro on both their check-in and carry-on luggage.

Earlier Etihad Airways and Emirates Airlines, the two UAE based airliners has also banned carrying the premium laptops in their flights.

” Following the recall of a limited number of older generation 15-inch Macbook pro models, which were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017, we will be unable to accept these devices in hand baggage or checked baggage unbless the battery has been replaced”, said Flydubai management.The Apple has announced a global recall of macbook pro due to safety related issue.