IB warned of terror attacks; Alert declared

The Intelligence Bureau has warned of a possible terror attack in the country. The IB has warned the union government that Pakistan is planning to organise terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and Sialkot region as a reply to the revoking of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistan has deployed additional soldiers in the India- Pakistan border in Rajasthan aiming at this. Also it has been reported earlier that Pakistan has secretly released the International Terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar.

The IB has warned the Border Security Forces and Indian Army be to be alert to avoid ‘any surprises’.