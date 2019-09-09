Festivals & Events

Onam Special Recipe 2019 : Murukku

Sep 9, 2019, 07:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

How to Make Muruku

Peel off the cucumber skin and deseed it. Cut into small cubes and along with the green chillies, grind it to a paste.

Mix this paste with rice flour, hing, salt, jeera and butter. If needed, add a little water while mixing.

Take a small amount in the muruku mould.

Use the mould plate which has a single hole.

Place directly into heated oil and deep fry, turning sides till they become golden brown.

Ingredients

1/4 kg – Rice flour
2 – large Cucumbers
4-5 – Green chillies
1 tbsp – Cumin seeds (Jeera)
Asafoetida (Hing)
Salt
1/2 cube – Butter
Oil for frying

