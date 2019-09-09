Onam Special Recipe 2019 : Murukku

How to Make Muruku

Peel off the cucumber skin and deseed it. Cut into small cubes and along with the green chillies, grind it to a paste.

Mix this paste with rice flour, hing, salt, jeera and butter. If needed, add a little water while mixing.

Take a small amount in the muruku mould.

Use the mould plate which has a single hole.

Place directly into heated oil and deep fry, turning sides till they become golden brown.

Ingredients

1/4 kg – Rice flour

2 – large Cucumbers

4-5 – Green chillies

1 tbsp – Cumin seeds (Jeera)

Asafoetida (Hing)

Salt

1/2 cube – Butter

Oil for frying