Onam Special Recipe 2019 : Murukku

How to Make Muruku
Peel off the cucumber skin and deseed it. Cut into small cubes and along with the green chillies, grind it to a paste.
Mix this paste with rice flour, hing, salt, jeera and butter. If needed, add a little water while mixing.
Take a small amount in the muruku mould.
Use the mould plate which has a single hole.
Place directly into heated oil and deep fry, turning sides till they become golden brown.
Ingredients
1/4 kg – Rice flour
2 – large Cucumbers
4-5 – Green chillies
1 tbsp – Cumin seeds (Jeera)
Asafoetida (Hing)
Salt
1/2 cube – Butter
Oil for frying
Post Your Comments