One and half year old child fell on road from vehicle escaped miraculously: Video

A girl child aged just one and a half year escaped miraculously after felling from a jeep to the road.The miraculous incident took place in Munnar in Idukki.

The child which was sleeping at the lap of her mother fell on road, as the jeep turned a sharp curve on the road. The family did not noticed this as they were also sleeping. The family was returning to home after a pilgrimage to Palani.

The child crouched on the road and reached the forest checkpost. After seeing the kid on the road the watcher in the checkpost informed police and forest officials.

The child suffered minor injuries and has given first aid. The parents came to know that the kid is missing after they reached their home . The police handed over the child to parents by night itself.