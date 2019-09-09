‘Saaho’ Box Office Collection: Saaho continue its rule on box-office

The multilingual action film starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor ‘Saaho’ continues it’s rule in the box-office. The film directed by Sujeeth has grossed Rs.400 crore worldwide.

The makers of the film has announced on social media that “Can you imagine anything getting bigger than this. #Saaho crosses 400 cr+ at BOs worldwide”.

The film has received mixed reviews from the critics. But the film has gained the applause of the audiences.

The film has an ensemble star cast including Jackie Shroff, Chunkey Pandey, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma. The film is bank rolled by UV Creations.