Sri Lankan navy chased away over 2,000 Indian fishermen

A fishermen association leader has informed the media that more than 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing off Katchatheevu islet. The naval personnel also snapped fishing nets of several boats.

The association leader alleged that the fishermen had ventured into the sea on Saturday and were fishing near Katchatheevu when the Lankan Navy came to the spot and cut the fishing nets before driving them away. The fishermen has to return shore without a catch.

Also four fishermen from Tamil Nadu were rescued and detained by the Sri Lankan authorities while they were struggling in the sea near Katchatheevu islet after their boat was damaged on hitting a rock.