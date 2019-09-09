‘We’ve reached the moon while Pakistan still stuck exporting donkeys’ says union minister

Union Minister Giriraj Singh mocked at Pakistan by saying that both India and Pakistan got freedom on the same day. And India had reached the moon while Pakistan is still stuck exporting donkeys.

We both got independence together and they seperated after fighting with us. They should not worry about the success or failure of our Chandrayaan-2 mission, we have reached the Moon but they are still stuck with exporting donkeys”, said the Union Minister.

” If you want to compete with India, compete in the field of technological advancement. Fight to end poverty, hunger and other factors which will send a message that they are trying to improve their status. For them a fight with us would be like creating a Frankenstein monster situation, Rishiraj Singh added.