Pakistan arrested protesters in Pakistan Occupied kashmir

Pakistan police has arrested 22 protesters in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir for demonstrating against the Pakistan government.

The people were demonstrating near Tatrinote village near to Line of Control demanding independence. The mobile service to the area is disconnected.

The police has used tear gas to disperse the protesters. On Saturday the pakistani police has stopped thousands of people who were participating the ‘Freedom Long March. Police has claimed that they arrested the protesters considering the safety of them.

The march was called by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). JKLF is an organization which demands complete freedom of Jammu and kashmir from both India and Pakistan.