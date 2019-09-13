Fight at Pakistan Parliament during President’s address : Watch Video

The members of Imran Khan-led PTI and opposition leaders on Thursday broke into a fight as the joint session of country’s parliament was underway. The scuffle took place when Pakistan President Arif Alvi was addressing the session. According to Pakistan media, the dramatic fight erupted after President Alvi congratulated the lower house on the successful completion of first year under Prime Minister Imran Khan. The opposition leaders raised slogans and chants against the Imran Khan dispensation.

The joint session which witnessed disruption was also attended by chiefs of the navy and air force. A twitter user posted the video of this incident-