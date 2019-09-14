Chhatrapati shivaji Maharaj’s descendant to join BJP today

Lok Sabha Member of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the descendant of Chhatrapati shivaji Maharaj Udayanraje Bhonsle will join BJP today. Udayanraje Bhonsle has informed this ton the microblogging website Twitter.

Bhonsle will join BJP in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is for the first time that a MP from NCP joining BJP. Earlier many other leaders of the party has joined BJP.

The joining Bhonsle in BJP is a huge setback as the Maharashtra will go for assembly polls next month. The number of MPs of party will decreased to 3 from 4. Earlier former Maharashtra ministers Harshwardhan Jadhav and Ganesh Naik has joined BJP.