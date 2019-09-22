Five Maoists killed in an encounter with security forces

Five Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with police near the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border on Sunday, police said.According to police, the incident took place near Gummirevulu village in Gudem Kotha Veedhi block.

The exchange of fire took place when personnel of anti-Maoist force, Greyhounds, and the Special Protection Force (SPF) came face to face with the Maoists during the combing operations in the agency area.

Following the gunfight, bodies of five Maoists were recovered. Arms and kitbags were also recovered from the spot.

There were no reports of any casualties on the police side.The forces launched the joint operations against those who escaped in the forests.