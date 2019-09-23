‘You’ve suffered a lot together; we’ve to build new Kashmir’, Prime Minister to Kashmiri Pandits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consoled the Kasmiri Pandit community living in US and said that will have to build a new Kashmir. The Kashmiri Pandit community has met the Prime Minister to thank the historic decision to revoke the Article 370.

“You have suffered a lot, but the world is changing.We have to move ahead together and build a new Kashmir”, said Prime Minister. “I had a special interaction with Kashmiri Pandits in Houston,” Prime Minister tweeted after the meeting.

One of the members of the group kissed PM Modi’s hand to thank him “on behalf of 7 lakh Kashmiri Pandits” for the move. The group assured the Prime Minister of their community’s full support in building a peaceful and prosperous Kashmir.

The group presented a memorandum, requesting the Prime Minister to establish a task force or advisory council comprising of members from the community that would “bring together respected Kashmiri Pandit community leaders, subject matter experts, and key stakeholders both in India and abroad to advise and help in the development of a comprehensive plan to repatriate and reintegrate Kashmiri Pandits to the region”.

Before leaving, PM Modi joined the group in reciting ‘Namaste Sharade Devi’ shloka.