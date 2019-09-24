US president gives another surprise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at UN climate summit

Us President Donald Trump has made the whole world wonder by his decision to attend the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in the Houston which was conducted to honour Indian Prime Minister. This act of US president and his presence in the event has explained the world how US views India and its leadership.

Now again the US President has surprised the world by making an unscheduled appearance at the UN Climate Action Summit to hear Indian Prime Minister.

US President Donald Trump was not scheduled to attend the summit. The president listened intently for about 10 minutes before departing for his religious freedom event.

He also attended German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s speech and left without saying anything.

The climate summit is part of the United Nations General Assembly and was planned to “discuss a leap in collective national ambition.