First UAE Astronaut Takes Off to Space, Here is How P.M Modi Responded

The first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates, Hazzaa Al-Mansoori launched towards the International Space Station a few hours ago.

AlMansoori, the father of four and a former military fighter jet pilot, rocketed off at exactly 5.57pm (UAE time) on September 25 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome’s Gagarin LaunchPad.

UAE’s 35-year-old national hero is accompanied by Russia’s Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir onboard a Soyuz rocket from Baikonur in Kazakhstan.

This was definitely a proud moment for UAE and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the vision of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed.

“Very happy to learn of the successful start to what will surely be a fabulous journey into outer space by our brother Hazza. I laud the vision of Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed! Congratulations UAE!” he wrote on Twitter.

In yet another tweet Modi added that he takes inspiration from this feat.