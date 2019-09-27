Man beaten for saying ”India a Hindu Rashtra’: Video

A man has assaulted by a group of people for saying ‘India is a Hindu nation’. The vide of the incident has become viral on the social media. The incident took place in Mangalore in Karnataka on Wednesday.

In the video it seen that the incident took place at a shopping mall. The man can be heard saying that “India was a Hindu Rashtra where Muslims are not welcome”. After saying this a group people approached him and beaten him.

The Mangalore police informed that they had registered a case and investigations is going one.The police has also registered a case against the accused too.