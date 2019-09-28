Latest NewsLife Style

Mouni Roy will leave you ‘mesmerized’ by her beach photos

Sep 28, 2019, 05:42 pm IST
Less than a minute
Actress Mouni Roy has celebrated her birthday on September 28 that is today. The actress has turned 34 on today.

Mouni Roy has rose into fame after doing the lead role in the TV series ‘Naagin’.After getting fame in the mini screen she entered the silver screen .

Summers are best spent in the water ?

Her Bollywood debut was in 2018 in ‘Gold’ a sports drama starring Akashay Kumar. She has acted in many films since then.

The actress is having her vacation in Thailand. And the Bollywood diva has shared her many pictures on her social media handles.

She is followed on the social media handle Instagram by around 1 million followers.

You know you are gifted & life s taught you well when you feel genuinely happy in everybody’s happinesses?? #theeuropeansummer

Weather forecast for today!

?????

?

~ Lovers dip Of sonnets & sunsets ?

