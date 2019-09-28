Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri fulfils her mother’s last promise

Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri fulfilled the last wish of the late former External Affairs Minister on Friday. Notably, the veteran BJP leader, who breathed her last on August 6 at AIIMS, had dialled Salve and told him to collect his fees of Rs 1 for representing India at the International Court of Justice in the case in the case relating to Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former navy officer, who has been imprisoned by Pakistan on charges of espionage. But, just 10 minutes later, she suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away.

‘Your daughter Bansuri has fulfilled your last wish today. She has presented Rs 1 fee to Harish Salve in Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, which you had left,’ Swaraj Kaushal, the late minister’s husband said in a heartfelt message on the micro-blogging site Twitter.