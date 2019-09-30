Samsung Galaxy Fold -is this the future of palm top computing?

In the history of mobile phones, there are fewer than a handful of devices that have changed the direction of the entire industry, with the Nokia 9000 communicator followed by iPhone being the most influential.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has two physical looks. In its standard, “unfolded” form, it is an unusually thick handset with a relatively tiny 4.6-inch screen that, because of an elongated 19:9 aspect ratio, feels very cramped by 2019 standards.

Its second form factor is the reason for its existence: the device flips open horizontally – like a book – to reveal a 7.3-inch screen. The display can bend and fold like a book because it’s made of plastic; this plastic OLED (P-OLED) panels have long been in development by Samsung and fellow South Korean rival LG.

Everything is good with this new technology except for the noticeable crease at the line of the fold and weird effects when light falls in certain angles on the hinge.