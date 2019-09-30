Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices ended lower. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended trading today lower due to loss in the banking and financial service sectors.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 38,667.33 lowering 155 points or 0.40%. The NSE Nifty settled trading at 11,477.45 lowering by 35 points or 0.31%.

The top gainers in the market were Bharati Airtel, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Service, ITC, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Adani ports, UPL and Infosys.

The top losers in the market were Yes Bank, IndusInd bank, State bank of India, Axis bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Zee Entertainments, Cipla, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Britannia Industries and Sun Pharma.