Madrasa teacher arrested for ‘filming’ girls changing clothes

A madrasa in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district landed on the lap of controversy after a clerk employed by the institution was accused of secretly filming minor girls changing in a room. In a complaint to police, parents of minor students accused the clerk of filming the girls changing via a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) during a cultural program.

The parents have reportedly alleged that girl students participating in the cultural program were allotted two rooms within the premises of the madrasa to change their outfits. One of the rooms was fitted with a CCTV camera which the accused allegedly used to record them in the act.

Responding to the allegations, madrasa principal Shahid Ali said that a false narrative is being built to tarnish the reputation of the madrasa which was first established in 2002. He further claimed that parents of 15 students whose signatures have been taken on the police complaint say that they never signed such a document.