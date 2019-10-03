Many Bank Holidays on October: See the Complete List

Banks will be closed for as many as See10 days in the month of October due to different national events and festivals. Holidays declared by the central government will apply to all banks-private and public, but then, the dates may differ from one bank to another and from one state to another.
Please make sure you visit your banks for clarity on the list.
October 6: Sunday
October 7: Navami
October 8: Dussehra
October 12: Second Saturday
October 13: Sunday
October 20: Sunday
October 26: Fourth Saturday
October 27: Diwali
October 28: Govardhan Puja
October 29: Bhai Dooj
Post Your Comments