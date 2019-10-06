UAE civil defence issues advisory for drivers

The Civil defence authority in UAE has issued an advisory for drivers. The Fujairah civil defence has asked the drivers and public to follow the safety instructions during rain.

The advisory was issued on the social media handle of the authority. In a post shared on Instagram the authority also urged that the public should never risk their lives by trying to cross the valleys when its raining to avoid dangerous floods.

The civil defence authority has also issued number to be contacted on emergency. The authority can be contacted on 999 or 997.