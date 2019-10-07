Rafale Fighter planes will be officially handed over to India tomorrow,Rajnath Singh all-set to fly the new jet

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will officially accept the aircraft from the French side at the Merignac airbase near Bordeaux on the occasion of Air Force Day and Dussehra.

“The Defence Minister will also perform Shastra Pooja (worship of arms) during the acceptance ceremony there as part of the Indian tradition,” Defence Ministry officials said. The first Rafale jet will bear the Tail no RB-01 which is the initial of new Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria who played a crucial role in the signing of the biggest ever defense deal of India worth above Rs 60,000 crore.

However, India would start arriving in India only in May 2020 after training of pilots and personnel on it.