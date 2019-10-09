Kanji as breakfast

It is quite usual to preserve the left over rice of supper in water. Next morning the water is drained and powdered chutta pappadam(burned directed on fire) and a little kachimoru (seasoned butter milk) are added to it and used as breakfast. It is good for health and keeps the body cool. As dinner, buttermilk, green gram dish , mango chutney and pappad is used as side dishes.

Paalkanji ( Milk porridge)

Add coconut milk, salt and 1 table spoon grated coconut to cooked rice. This paalkanji is said to be good for health. It has medicinal qualities and can be used as a light food for those who are convalescing due to indisposition.

Mango Chutney

Ingredients

1.Raw mango – 1

2.Grated Coconut – 1cup

3.Green Chilli -4

4.Shallot- 4

5.Ginger – ½ inch piece

6. Curry leaves -1 stem

7.Salt as required

Method

Grind green Chilli, shallot, ginger, salt, sliced mango and curry leaves. Check salt.

Kachimoru (Seasoned butter milk)

Ingredients

1. Butter Milk- ½ Litre

2.Shallot -3

3.Garlic -3 cloves

4.Cumin seed -¼ tea spoon

5.Turmeric powder ¼ tea spoon

6.Ginger -a small piece

7. Fenugreek powder ¼ tea spoon

8.Red Chilli powder – pinch

9.Green Chili -4

10.Curry leaves -1 stem

11.Mustard -1pinch

12. Coconut oil as required

13. Salt as required

Method

Make a fine paste of cumin seed, green Chilli, ginger and shallot. If yogurt is used, whisk it and make butter milk. Mix well the paste with butter milk. Add salt. Heat on low flame in a heavy bottom pan. Do not allow to boil. Season with mustard, shallot and curry leaves. Remove from flame and add1pinch each of red Chilli powder and fenugreek powder.

Cherupayar Thoran (Green gram) – vazhakoombu (banana flower)

Pressure cook green ¼ cup gram with salt, turmeric powder. Knead well minced banana flower with a little coconut oil. The fiber which gets twisted may be removed . Add the banana flower to the green gram and cook for 1 minute covered. Grind together, 1/4 cup grated coconut, 2 green chilies and 1/2 tsp of cumin seeds and grind together with little water. Add coconut paste and stir well. Keep covered for 2 more minutes. Season with mustard and curry leaves..

(Green gram may be replaced with red cow peas or Raw banana may also be used instead of banana flower.)

By: Sapna Anu B. George.