Apple removes Hong Kong cop-tracking app from the store after Chinese protests

Apple on Wednesday removed an app that protesters in Hong Kong have used to track police movements from its app store, saying it violated rules because it was used to ambush police.

“The app displays police locations and we have verified with the Hong Kong Cybersecurity and Technology Crime Bureau that the app has been used to target and ambush police, threaten public safety, and criminals have used it to victimize residents in areas where they know there is no law enforcement,” the statement said.

The Crowdsourcing app, HKmap.live was removed from the store following the statement. On Tuesday, Chinese media, People’s Daily slammed Apple did not have a sense of right and wrong and is rejecting the truth. Making the app available on Apple’s Hong Kong App Store at this time was “opening the door” to violent protesters in the former British colony, the newspaper wrote.