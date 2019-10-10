Criminal Defamation: Rahul Gandhi appears before Surat court

Former AICC President and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has on Thursday appeared before a court in Surat. he appeared before the court for hearing in connection with a criminal defamation case.

BJP MLA Purnesh Modi has filed a criminal defamation case under IPC 499 and 500 against Rahul for abusing the entire Modi community. The BJP MLA in his complaint had claimed that Rahul Gandhi during a election campaign has abused the Modi community.

“Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi… How come they all have Modi as common surname? How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” asked Rahul during a election rally in May.

During the last hearing the court has exempted Rahul from personal appearance and fixed October 10 as the next date of hearing.

Rahul will also appear in another court in Ahmadabad on Friday 3 pm. This is also a defamation case filed BJP leader for Rahul’s alleged comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.