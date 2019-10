Ingredients

1 – big Cauliflower florets

2 to 3 tbsp – Maida

1/2 tsp – soya sauce

1/2 tsp – Vinegar

1 tbsp – Tomato ketchup

1/2 tsp – chilli sauce

pepper

salt

How to Make Gobhi Manchurian

Mix maida in little water and dip the florets in maida.

Deep-fry them till golden brown.

In a separate dish, put the fried florets and add soya sauce, vinegar, tomato ketchup, chilli sauce, salt and pepper to taste. Mix well and serve hot.