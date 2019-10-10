Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the Forex market, the domestic currency Indian has rupee has gained against US dollar in the early hours of trading on Thursday. As per the market experts the easing crude oil prices and the ongoing talks on the US-China trade war has helped the Indian currency.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee has opened at 70.96 and gained further and touched 70.87 registering again of 20 paise against US dollar.

The Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.07 against US dollar on Wednesday. The dollar index which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies slipped by 0.12% to 98.99.