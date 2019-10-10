Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Hot photos of Rashmika Mandanna in red blazer goes viral

Oct 10, 2019, 07:21 pm IST
South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most touted actress of South India. Rashmika will be soon debuting in a Bollywood movie. Her Bollywood debut was announced early  last  month.

Rashmika has created sensation and formed a huge fan base with her Vijay Devarkonda movies and has 3 million followers on Twitter.

“I am 99% an angel but ohhhh. That 1%” – unknown but damn! So relatable. ??? ?- @khanijo …

She has recently shared pictures from her photo shoot which is going viral on social media. She is seen wearing a red blazer and a white pant with a sexy look.

Her hot photos are well liked by her fans and she has got more than 500,000 likes with thousands of comments.

