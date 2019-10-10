BJP asked that why Congress party is so worried over India getting Rafael jets. BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain has raised this question.

“If India is getting advanced aircraft like Rafael, Pakistan should be worried, why Congress is so worried” Shahnawaz Hussain asked.

” it was Indian Air Force Day and also Vijayadashami when a Rafael jet was handed over. Worshiping weapons on Vijayadashami is a tradition and so our defense minister did it” the BJP leader replied to Congress leader’s criticism on Defence Minster Rajnath Singh performing ‘Shastra Puja’ of the Rafael jet.

India received the first Rafael jet on October 8. Union Deference Minister Rajanth Singh has received the aircraft in France.