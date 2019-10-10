“India needed 126 Rafale jets, Modi reduced the number to just 36” ,says Congress leader

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said he was happy that Rafale jets will finally come to India but he still wanted to know why just 36 instead of 126 were being bought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

He also said that the party will continue to raise questions about the deal including the price of the fighter jet.

“We are happy that Rafale aircraft will finally begin arriving. When the country needed 126 jets, Modiji reduced the number to just 36. Neither I know nor the country knows the reason behind it. However, it is great that the jets will begin arriving soon,” Mr Singh said.

He added that the Centre should reveal the price at which the jets are being brought from France and said the matter was far from over for his party.

“We don’t even know at what price it is being brought. Rafale is a great fighter jet but the government should divulge at what rate it is being bought by them. Congress will raise this matter again, no doubts about that,” Mr Singh said.