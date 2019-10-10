Mystery behind the death of Pakistani Hindu girl revealed

The mystery behind the death of a Pakistani Hindu girl was revelaed. The reason behind the death of Nimrita has been revelaed in the hispathological report.

The hispathological examination report submitted by the Liaqat University of Medical and Health Science claims that Nimrita, a final year Dental Surgery student has died because of asphyxiation or lack of oxygen. The report has been handed over to Police on Wednesday.

The report claimed that the student did not die due to any unnatural causes or being poisoned. There is no unusual system in her internal organs. There is no proof that she was murdered.

Nimirt’s body was found on September 16 hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University in Larkana.

Nimrita’s family members and Hindu community leaders has accused that she was killed. But the police has declined the allegation had claimed that they have found out sleeping pills from Nimrita’s bedroom. The police also claimed that Nimrita has used them also.