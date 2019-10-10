Oppo launches ‘K5’ with 64-Megapixel Quad camera : Price and Specs

Oppo K5 was launched in China on Thursday, after many teasers and leaks. The smartphone comes with a quad camera setup, a waterdrop-style notch, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and three gradient back panel options. Key Oppo K5 specifications include Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, 64-megapixel main camera, 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging support, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. Other features include NFC support and Game Boost 2.0.

Oppo K5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo K5 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage option is offered up to 256GB.

Optics include a quad rear camera setup aligned vertically and placed on top left. It includes a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and 119 degree field of view, and two 2-megapixel sensors with an f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phone is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Oppo K5 packs a 3,920mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. The phone’s dimensions measure at 158.7×75.16×8.55mm, and it weighs 182 grams.