Over 300 Shiv Sena workers resign from party

26 Shiv Sena corporators and around 300 workers of the party have sent their resignation to the party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

According to reports, these corporaters and workers are from Kalyan (East) area. They submitted their resignation to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in support of the party’s rebel candidate Dhananjay Bodare.

Local Shiv Sena workers are reportedly upset after being ordered to support BJP candidate Ganpat Gaikwad in the assembly elections. Local Shiv Sena workers wanted party to contest this seat but it went to BJP in the seat-sharing arrangement.