Pakistani soldier killed in firing by Indian Army: ISPR

Oct 10, 2019, 02:14 pm IST
The Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army accused that a Pakistani soldier was killed and two women were injured in the firing by Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC).

The ISPR claims that Indian Army has violated ceasefire in the Baroh and Chirikot sector along the LoC.

Rajouri : Indian army soldiers take positions near the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri near Jammu on Thrusday. PTI Photo (PTI5_11_2017_000195A)

The statement also claims that the Pakistan Army in return has damaged the Indian Army posts and also reports of casualties of Indian soldiers.

Earlier Pakistan has summoned the Deputy Indian High Commissioner on October 8 to protest against the killing of a woman in the firing by India.

