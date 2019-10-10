Ram Gopal Verma’s ‘Beautiful’ official trailer out : Watch Here

The trailer of Telugu film Beautiful, produced by Ram Gopal Verma and directed by Agasthya Manju has been released. Tweeting about the film, Ram Gopal Verma has said that the film will be like the second part of the hit racy film ‘Rangeela’.Meanwhile, a strong criticism is being levelled against the film in which Parth Suri and Naina Ganguly are appearing in the lead roles.

Excessive glamourous and steamy scenes in the trailer are the ones that have drawn criticism. Some people who saw the trailer say that the film appears to like a B Grade one.

Beautiful tells the story of a Cupid-struck couple from a countryside. One of them suddenly becomes rich. The events that follow forms rest part of the film.