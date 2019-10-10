The launching date of ‘Nokia 6.2’ announced: Know Specification,

The launch date of Nokia 6.2 has been announced. In the IFA 2019 HMD Global has launched a bunch of smartphones and feature phones. The Company has launched Nokia 7.2 in India earlier.

Now it is announced that Nokia 6.2 will launched in India on October 11.

In design the Nokia 6.2 is similar to Nokia 7.2 with a circular camera module. The phone will be available in tow colours -Ceramic Black, and Ice. The phone come with Google Assistant button and rear finger printer sensor.

It has 6.3 inch Full HD+HDR 10 display with a water drop notch on top.

There is Gorilla Glass 3 layered on top for protection. The uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with 3 GB and 4 GB RAM. The phone has storage variants of 32GB,64GB and 128GB. A micro SD card slot with support of 512 GB is also present. The Phone has triple cameras and has 3500 mah battery.