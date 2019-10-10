Toll gate to be relocated in UAE

The Department of Transport in Abdu Dhabi has announced that a toll gate will be relocated. The toll gate in Musaffah Bridge will be relocated.

The toll gate in Musaffah Bridge will relocated to the entrance of ‘Abu Dhabi Gate’ area. This is aimed at reducing traffic congestion.

The officials in a meeting discussed that some drivers may use the ‘Abu Dhabi Gate’ area in order to avoid the toll gate and then will return to the main road by ‘Al Khaleej Alarabi Road’ by avoiding the toll gate.

The Department of Traffic revealed that a report has showed that around 44,000 vehicles enter the Abu Dhabi island in an hour. In this 24,000 vehicles enter the city and 20,000 vehicles were exiting the city. The toll gate is supposed to reduce the traffic by 6 to 8% during peak hours.