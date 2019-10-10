You Won’t Believe How Much this Instagram Star is Getting Paid For Sharing her Sexy Pics

How much money are you making every month? Do you think you are getting paid enough for the efforts you are putting in? Well, see how this Instagram model from Romania is making this staggering amount of money.

Andrea Abeli, who once used to work as a web designer is now earning snaps of her and claims to earn around £1.2 million (more than 8 crore Indian Rupees)annually from it.

If you divide that with the number of posts she makes, we can see that she makes roughly between £410 and £4100 per Instagram post.

Her Instagram account has been set to private but that has not affected her revenue. Abeli has also enhanced her figure using surgical methods to make her look more appealing.