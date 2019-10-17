“Congress was not against Savarkar but against the Hindutva ideology”,says Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh spoke on BJP’s promise to give Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar, in their election manifesto and stated that Congress is not against Veer Savarkar but Hindutva ideology that he patronised for.

“We are not against Savarkar ji but the question is, we’re not in favour of the Hindutva ideology that Savarkar ji patronised and stood for,” said Manmohan Singh, while addressing a press conference in Mumbai.

Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his election rally in Maharashtra had hailed Savarkar and said that it is because of his values that nationalism has been put at the core of nation-building.