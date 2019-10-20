Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Apricot Chutney

Ingredients

2 cups dried apricots, finely diced

1 tsp. Garam Masala

1 & ¼ cups soft light Brown sugar

2 cups malt Vinegar

1 tsp. fresh root ginger, grated

1 tsp. salt

½ cup sultanas (golden raisins)

2 cups water

How to Make Apricot Chutney

Put the dried apricots and garam masala into a medium pan.

Add the light brown sugar, malt, vinegar, ginger, salt, sultanas and water.

Mix thoroughly with a spoon.

Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 30-35 minutes, stirring occasionally.

When the chutney has thickened to a fairly stiff consistency, spoon it into 2-3 clean jam jars and leave to cool.

This chutney should be stored in the refrigerator.