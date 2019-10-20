Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Apricot Chutney

Ingredients
2 cups dried apricots, finely diced
1 tsp. Garam Masala
1 & ¼ cups soft light Brown sugar
2 cups malt Vinegar
1 tsp. fresh root ginger, grated
1 tsp. salt
½ cup sultanas (golden raisins)
2 cups water
How to Make Apricot Chutney
Put the dried apricots and garam masala into a medium pan.
Add the light brown sugar, malt, vinegar, ginger, salt, sultanas and water.
Mix thoroughly with a spoon.
Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 30-35 minutes, stirring occasionally.
When the chutney has thickened to a fairly stiff consistency, spoon it into 2-3 clean jam jars and leave to cool.
This chutney should be stored in the refrigerator.
