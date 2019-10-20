Pastor arrested for having sex with minor girl

A pastor in Elgin has been accused of sexually abusing a minor last year.

Elizandro Salazar-Montoya, 46, of Carpentersville, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault.

Authorities believe he knew the victim, who was younger than 18, and held a position and trust and authority over the victim.

At the time, authorities said Salazar-Montoya served as a pastor at Iglesia Apostólica de Elgin (IAFCJ) church in the 37 block of Hopps Road. Prosectors said the abuse took place between Nov. 1 and Dec. 1 of last year.

The Kane County Child Advocacy Center investigated the case with assistance from the Elgin Police Department. The case remains under investigation.