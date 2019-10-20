Rafael Nadal marries longtime girlfriend

Legendary tennis player Rafael Nadal has married his longtime girlfriend Xisca Perello. The marriage was held as a private function at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. Only 350 invited guests attended the function.

Rafael Nadal aged 33 is a 19 time grand slam champion. He has been in relation with Perello aged 31 for a long 14 years.

Perello has been seen with Nadal in many of the matches he has played over the years. She is supposed to be a constant source of support for the legendary player.