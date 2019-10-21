US army enters straight to Iraq after exiting Syria

The US army entering Iraq was received by rotten fruits, vegetables and insults hurled at them by Kurdish dominated border areas as they crossed the border.

A dozen armored vehicles on the road near Sheikhan in northern Iraq flying American flags. Stony-faced U.S. soldiers flashed victory signs for the camera. They appeared to be part of a larger convoy that passed through the town of Duhok about 37 miles from the Syrian border earlier Monday. A witness there heard onlookers in the predominantly Kurdish city curse the soldiers. One man called them “sons of bitches” and shouted at them to get out, he said.

The convoy faced the greatest hostility inside Syria, as it left. A video posted by the dominant political party in northeast Syria, the Democratic Union Party, showed demonstrators temporarily blocking the convoy with hand-drawn signs, including one that read: “To the US Army who are leaving northeast Syria now tell your children that the children of the Kurds were killed by the Turks and we did nothing to protect them.”